Tata Tiago NRG (facelift) first impression: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 11:10 am

2021 Tata Tiago NRG (facelift) starts at Rs. 6.57 lakh (ex-showroom)

With the facelifted Tiago hatchback being a year old in India, Tata Motors has now followed that up with an updated Tiago NRG variant. The Tiago NRG is a more rugged looking version based on the standard Tiago and aims to give buyers an alternative to a conventional hatchback. The car has been launched with a single petrol powertrain. Here's our first impression.

Exteriors

The car gets a new grille finished in gloss black

The new Tiago NRG is easily distinguishable from the front where it gets a bigger grille finished in gloss black and new headlamps. The front bumper also has a faux skid plate and cladding to accentuate its crossover focused design. There is also a generous amount of cladding at the sides and the rear along with new 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Interiors

The cabin gets new upholstery for a sportier look

The interiors of the NRG edition are similar to the top-spec Tiago but Tata Motors has given it a new upholstery for a sportier look. The blacked-out cabin also gets red colored contrasting design elements which further liven up the insides. The company has also changed the analog instrument cluster to a digital one. Overall, the cabin is fairly spacious and offers comfortable seating.

Features

From a rear-view camera to a Harman audio system

The equipment list is similar to the standard Tiago hatchback and includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted music and phone controls, push-button start/stop, and a Harman audio system. It also provides a rear-view camera, power-folding mirrors, as well as dual airbags. That said, unlike the Tiago hatchback, there is no automatic climate control offered on the NRG.

Performance

The car is available with a single petrol engine option

The Tiago NRG (facelift) continues to be powered by the same 1.2-liter petrol unit that is also available with the Tiago. The motor generates 84hp/113Nm and comes paired to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. One big change with the new Tiago NRG is the increased ground clearance of 181mm. The suspension has also been updated for an improved ride quality.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

The Tata Tiago NRG starts at Rs. 6.57 lakh for the petrol manual while the AMT version is priced at Rs. 7.09 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Overall, the Tiago NRG is now a much more desirable proposition thanks to the updated styling, refreshed cabin, as well as the enhanced ground clearance. We also feel this is a more attractive option over its hatchback sibling.