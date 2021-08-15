Loncin Voge 300 ACX roadster motorcycle debuts in France

Chinese automaker Loncin Motors has launched its Voge 300 ACX naked roadster bike in France. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a Husqvarna Svartpilen 250-inspired look and is offered with a digital instrument cluster and a full-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from a 292cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has spoked wheels and golden front forks

The Voge 300 ACX has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, golden-colored front forks, a rounded headlight, raised handlebars, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. It also sports a frame-mounted rear fender. The bike packs a full-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console, and rides on wire-spoke wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires.

Information

It is fueled by a 292cc engine

The Voge 300 ACX draws power from a 292cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 25.9hp at 8,500rpm and 23.3Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Voge 300 ACX is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Voge 300 ACX: Pricing and availability

The Voge 300 ACX roadster carries a price-tag of €4,295 (around Rs. 3.75 lakh) in France. However, the two-wheeler will not make its way to our shores as the brand has no presence here.