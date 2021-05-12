Loncin Voge 500DS, with a Euro 5-compliant 471cc engine, announced

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 12, 2021, 12:20 am

Chinese automaker Loncin Motors has launched its Voge 500DS adventure touring motorcycle in Europe. It is unlikely to debut in India. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive look and comes with a color TFT screen as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 471cc, inline, 2-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike comes in three color options

The Loncin Voge 500DS has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and an adjustable smoked windshield. The bike packs a color TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charging socket, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It is up for grabs in three shades: Gray, Black, and Red.

Information

It is fueled by a 46hp, 471cc engine

The Loncin Voge 500DS is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 471cc, inline, 2-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 45.6hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 40.5Nm at 7,000rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It has Kayaba's 41mm inverted forks on the front

In terms of safety, the Loncin Voge 500DS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the adventure tourer are taken care of by Kayaba's 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a Kayaba shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Loncin Voge 500DS: Pricing

In Europe, the Loncin Voge 500DS carries a price-tag of €6,095 (approximately Rs. 5.4 lakh). At this price-point, the adventure motorcycle goes against rivals such as the Honda CB500X and Benelli TRK502X.