Triumph Trident 660 launched in India at Rs. 6.95 lakhLast updated on Apr 06, 2021, 12:06 pm
British automaker Triumph has launched its Trident 660 motorcycle in India. The bookings for the tourer are also open.
As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler has an eye-catching look, an all-LED lighting setup, and a host of electronic riding aids. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 660cc, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
Here are more details.
Design
The bike comes in four shades
Triumph Trident 660 has a single-piece seat, a muscular fuel tank, an under-belly exhaust, and a rounded headlamp.
It houses a TFT instrument console with support for My Triumph Connectivity suite, an all-LED lighting setup, and runs on alloy wheels.
The bike is offered in four colors: Sapphire Black, Silver Ice and Diablo Red, Crystal White, and Matte Jet Black and Silver Ice.
Information
It runs on an 80hp, 660cc engine
The Triumph Trident 660 draws power from a BS6-compliant 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline 3-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. The motor generates 80hp of maximum power and 64Nm of peak torque.
Safety
The vehicle offers two riding modes
For the rider's safety, the Triumph Trident 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and throttle-by-wire. It also offers two riding modes- Road and Rain.
Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by Showa's 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Information
Triumph Trident 660: Pricing
In India, the Triumph Trident 660 roadster motorcycle has been launched at Rs. 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also available at easy monthly installments of Rs. 9,999. The bike is offered with a 2-year/unlimited kilometer warranty.