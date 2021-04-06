-
SKODA OCTAVIA RS 245 available with Rs. 8 lakh discountLast updated on Apr 06, 2021, 11:24 am
In a bid to clear inventory, select dealerships are offering discounts of up to Rs. 8 lakh on the limited-run SKODA OCTAVIA RS 245 sedan in India.
To recall, the car was sold out by April 2020. However, it seems some units were left with dealers due to order cancellations because of the pandemic-induced lockdowns and the subsequent market slowdown.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car sports a large black grille
The SKODA OCTAVIA RS 245 has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlights with DRLs and LED taillamps.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, the car has a wheelbase of 2,677mm and a length of 4,689mm.
Information
It runs on a 245hp, 2.0-liter engine
The SKODA OCTAVIA RS 245 draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 245hp and a peak torque of 370Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.6 seconds.
Interiors
The vehicle has a spacious cabin with many safety options
The SKODA OCTAVIA RS 245 has a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control.
It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Mirror Link.
For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera are available.
Information
SKODA OCTAVIA RS 245: Pricing
In India, the SKODA OCTAVIA RS 245 carries a price-tag of Rs. 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Czech automaker had brought 200 units of the performance-oriented sedan in the country via CBU (completely built unit) route and only a few are up for grabs.