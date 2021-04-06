Last updated on Apr 06, 2021, 11:06 am

Tata Motors has sold 4,219 units of Nexon EV in India since its launch in January last year. These figures are seen as a good sign not just for the the company but for the whole EV industry. Till December 2020, the company had sold a total of 2,530 units, meaning it added 1,689 new customers in the past few months.

Exteriors It sports 16-inch alloy wheels

The Tata Nexon EV features a sporty design with a sloping roofline, a narrow blacked-out grille, silvered skid plates, and a rear window washer as well as a defogger. For lighting, it houses projector headlights, cornering fog lamps, and LED taillights. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information The car offers a range of 312km

The Tata Nexon EV is fueled by an IP67-rated 30.2kWh battery and a 3-phase permanent magnet AC motor. The powertrain delivers 127hp of power and 245Nm of peak torque. On full charge, it offers a range of 312km.

Interiors Dual airbags ensure safety of the passengers

The Tata Nexon EV has a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a sunroof. It also packs eight speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are twin airbags, a rear-view camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and ABS with EBD.

Information Tata Nexon EV: Pricing and availability