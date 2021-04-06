-
Over 4,000 units of Nexon EV sold in 14 months
Tata Motors has sold 4,219 units of Nexon EV in India since its launch in January last year. These figures are seen as a good sign not just for the the company but for the whole EV industry.
Till December 2020, the company had sold a total of 2,530 units, meaning it added 1,689 new customers in the past few months.
Exteriors
It sports 16-inch alloy wheels
The Tata Nexon EV features a sporty design with a sloping roofline, a narrow blacked-out grille, silvered skid plates, and a rear window washer as well as a defogger.
For lighting, it houses projector headlights, cornering fog lamps, and LED taillights.
On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
Information
The car offers a range of 312km
The Tata Nexon EV is fueled by an IP67-rated 30.2kWh battery and a 3-phase permanent magnet AC motor. The powertrain delivers 127hp of power and 245Nm of peak torque. On full charge, it offers a range of 312km.
Interiors
Dual airbags ensure safety of the passengers
The Tata Nexon EV has a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a sunroof.
It also packs eight speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, there are twin airbags, a rear-view camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and ABS with EBD.
Information
Tata Nexon EV: Pricing and availability
Tata Nexon EV has received two price-hikes in India. At present, it starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh for the base XM model and goes up to Rs. 16.39 lakh for the top-spec XZ+ LUX variant (both prices, ex-showroom).