Tata Motors will launch an iTurbo variant of its Altroz hatchback in India on January 13. In the latest development, a marketing brochure of the car has leaked online, revealing its features, color options, and engine specifications. The Altroz iTurbo will be available in five shades along with an updated cabin and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine. A new XZ+ variant will also be available.

Exteriors Tata Altroz iTurbo: At a glance

The Tata Altroz iTurbo hatchback will feature a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with a honeycomb pattern, and a wide air vent. The car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. For lighting, projector headlamps and wrap-around taillights will be present. It will be offered in Harbour Blue (new shade), Downtown Red, High Street Gold, Avenue White, and Midtown Grey colors.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Tata Altroz iTurbo will have a light grey 5-seater cabin with leather seats, a 4-speaker Harman audio system, and a power steering wheel. The car will house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for 'iNTELLIGENT REAL-TIME ASSIST' (iRA) connected car technology. All standard safety features including multiple airbags and a parking camera will also be available.

Power Power and performance

The Tata Altroz iTurbo will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 110hp and 140Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual and a DCT gearbox for handling transmission duties. It will also get City and Sport riding modes that can be triggered using a button placed near the gear knob.

Pricing What about the pricing?