As we enter the New Year, the Indian auto industry is gearing up for an action-packed start with plenty of new cars lined up for launch in India this month. Ranging from Tata Gravitas, Jeep Compass (facelift) to Audi A4 (facelift) and BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, among others, here's a quick look at some of the confirmed launches that will happen in January.

Car #1 Audi A4 (facelift): To be launched on January 5

The Audi A4 (facelift) will come with a premium design, housing a hexagonal single-frame grille, sleek Matrix LED headlights, and refreshed alloy wheels. The 5-seater cabin will get red-colored seats, Audi's "Virtual Cockpit" digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system. It will be fueled by a 2.0-liter TFSI petrol engine that generates 190hp of power and 320Nm of peak torque.

Car #2 Jeep Compass (facelift): To be unveiled on January 7

The facelifted Jeep Compass sports a 7-slat grille, sleek headlamps, and squared-off wheel arches filled with new alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, multiple airbags, and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The SUV will be available with two engine choices: a 163hp, 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit and a 173hp, 2.0-liter diesel motor.

Car #3 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine: Arriving on January 21

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will have the company's signature kidney grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and sporty alloy wheels. Inside, there will be a 5-seater cabin with a wireless smartphone charger, multiple airbags, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console. Engine choices will include a 255hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor and a 188hp, 2.0-liter turbo-diesel mill.

Car #4 Tata Gravitas: To be announced on January 26