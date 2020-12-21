Last updated on Dec 21, 2020, 06:07 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Audi will launch its facelifted A4 sedan in India next year.
The company has now started accepting bookings for it via its dealerships and official website for Rs. 2 lakh. A 4-year service package is being offered on pre-orders.
As for the highlights, the car has a sporty design, an upmarket cabin, and shall run on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine.
Here's our roundup.
The Audi A4 (facelift) offers an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a hexagonal single-frame grille, sleek Matrix LED headlights with DRLs and a refreshed bumper with foglamp housing.
On the sides, the sedan is flanked by B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Wrap-around taillamps, a window wiper, and dual exhaust tips are present on the rear end of the vehicle.
Audi A4 (facelift) will run on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TFSI petrol engine that generates 188hp of maximum power, and 320Nm of peak torque. The mill should be mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox which will allow the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds.
The Audi A4 (facelift) comes with a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, red-colored seats, and a flat-bottom multifunctional power steering wheel.
Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are available to ensure the safety of the passengers.
The sedan also packs an Audi Virtual Cockpit and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest Audi MMI user interface.
The Audi A4 (facelift) will make its debut in India in early-2021. It will be the company's first launch in India next year and is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 41 lakh (ex-showroom).
