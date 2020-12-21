Audi will launch its facelifted A4 sedan in India next year. The company has now started accepting bookings for it via its dealerships and official website for Rs. 2 lakh. A 4-year service package is being offered on pre-orders. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty design, an upmarket cabin, and shall run on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Audi A4 (facelift): At a glance

The Audi A4 (facelift) offers an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a hexagonal single-frame grille, sleek Matrix LED headlights with DRLs and a refreshed bumper with foglamp housing. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps, a window wiper, and dual exhaust tips are present on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information Power and performance

Audi A4 (facelift) will run on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TFSI petrol engine that generates 188hp of maximum power, and 320Nm of peak torque. The mill should be mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox which will allow the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Audi A4 (facelift) comes with a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, red-colored seats, and a flat-bottom multifunctional power steering wheel. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are available to ensure the safety of the passengers. The sedan also packs an Audi Virtual Cockpit and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest Audi MMI user interface.

