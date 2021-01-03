MG ZS (petrol) SUV has bagged 5-star safety rating from the ASEAN New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). The model scored 44.82 points in the Adult Occupant Protection test, 20.90 points in the Child Occupant Protection test, and 15.28 points in terms of Safety Assist Technology. For the uninitiated, MG Motor is expected to launch the ZS (petrol) in India later this year.

Exteriors MG ZS (petrol): At a glance

The India-bound MG ZS (petrol) will be based on the facelifted ZS that was introduced in select markets last year. It will feature a black hexagonal grille, a wide air vent, and a redesigned rear bumper. For lighting, it will house projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED taillights. The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The MG ZS (petrol) is likely to be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.5-liter VTi motor that delivers 118hp/150Nm and a 1.3-liter turbocharged mill that generates 161hp/230Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The MG ZS (petrol) will offer a 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, a sunroof, and automatic climate control. It will also pack a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Safety provisions on the SUV will include six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information What about the price?