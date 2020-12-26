Last updated on Dec 26, 2020, 06:27 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
German automaker Audi will launch the facelifted A4 model in India on January 5, the company has confirmed. Pre-bookings for the sedan are already underway against a token amount of Rs. 2 lakh, along with a complimentary 4-year service package.
In India, the upcoming Audi A4 is expected to be offered in two variants - Premium Plus and Technology.
The Audi A4 (facelift) has a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a hexagonal single-frame grille with horizontal slats, dual exhaust tips, and a rear window wiper.
For lighting, there are sleek Matrix LED headlights, fog lamps, and wrap-around taillamps.
On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and updated alloy wheels.
In India, the 2021 Audi A4 will draw power from a 2.0-liter TFSI petrol engine that generates 190hp of power and 320Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that transmits power to the front wheels.
The Audi A4 (facelift) offers a premium 5-seater cabin with red-colored seats, automatic climate control, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel.
The sedan also packs Audi's 'Virtual Cockpit' digital instrument cluster as well as a 'floating' 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with the latest Audi MMI user interface.
On the safety front, it has provisions like multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a parking camera.
The official pricing and availability details of the facelifted Audi A4 will be revealed on January 5. However, as per the reports, it will be priced at around Rs. 42 lakh (ex-showroom).
