German automaker Audi will launch the facelifted A4 model in India on January 5, the company has confirmed. Pre-bookings for the sedan are already underway against a token amount of Rs. 2 lakh, along with a complimentary 4-year service package. In India, the upcoming Audi A4 is expected to be offered in two variants - Premium Plus and Technology.

Exteriors 2021 Audi A4: At a glance

The Audi A4 (facelift) has a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a hexagonal single-frame grille with horizontal slats, dual exhaust tips, and a rear window wiper. For lighting, there are sleek Matrix LED headlights, fog lamps, and wrap-around taillamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and updated alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

In India, the 2021 Audi A4 will draw power from a 2.0-liter TFSI petrol engine that generates 190hp of power and 320Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that transmits power to the front wheels.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Audi A4 (facelift) offers a premium 5-seater cabin with red-colored seats, automatic climate control, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan also packs Audi's 'Virtual Cockpit' digital instrument cluster as well as a 'floating' 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with the latest Audi MMI user interface. On the safety front, it has provisions like multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a parking camera.

Information What about the price?