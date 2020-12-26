Last updated on Dec 26, 2020, 03:38 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ather Energy has started rolling out a new update for the Android and iOS apps of the 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters.
It comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements, including the correct display of color and model name in the application.
The firmware is already available for Android users, but iOS users will have to wait for a few days.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Ather 450X sits on an aluminium cast frame and has a sporty design. It features a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat-type single-piece seat, and a silvered grab rail.
The scooter packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It weighs 108kg and offers a 22-liter storage compartment.
The Ather 450X draws power from a 6kW PMS motor fueled by a 2.9kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, which takes 5 hours and 45 minutes to be charged completely. The powertrain generates a peak torque of 26Nm and delivers a range of 85km per charge.
The Ather 450X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads. Four riding modes, namely, Eco, Ride, Sport, and Warp, are also present.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In India, the Ather 450X electric scooter starts at Rs. 1.27 lakh and goes up to Rs. 1.46 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). It is currently up for grabs in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.