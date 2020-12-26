Last updated on Dec 26, 2020, 03:37 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
German automaker Volkswagen has announced that it will increase the prices of its Polo and Vento models in India from January 2021.
According to the automaker, both the models will see a hike of up to 2.5% owing to increased input costs following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new prices are expected to be announced in the coming days.
Here's our roundup.
The Volkswagen Polo and Vento feature a sloping roofline, a narrow grille with honeycomb mesh, a trapezoidal air dam, and a muscular bonnet. For lighting, there are adjustable cornering headlights and fog lights.
The Polo hatchback and Vento sedan also sport blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. They have a wheelbase of 2,470mm and 2,553mm, respectively.
The Volkswagen Polo and Vento have a spacious 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, a leather-wrapped adjustable steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.
They also offer a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and 'App Connect' technology.
For the safety of passengers, there are multiple airbags, an engine immobilizer, rear parking sensors, and crash sensors.
Both the Polo and Vento run on a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 108.62hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 175Nm.
The Polo is available with three gearbox options: a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. Meanwhile, the transmission duties on the Vento are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
At present, the Volkswagen Polo and Vento carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 5.87 lakh and Rs. 8.93 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). However, their prices will increase by up to 2.5%, starting January 2021.
