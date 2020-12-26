Mahindra has discontinued the entry-level AX and AX Std variants of the 2020 Thar SUV in India. With the line-up rejig, the flagship off-roader now starts at Rs. 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX Opt model, making it Rs. 2.10 lakh costlier than its previous starting price-tag. To recall, the Thar was launched in four trims: AX, AX Std, AX Opt and LX.

Exteriors 2020 Mahindra Thar: At a glance

The new-generation Mahindra Thar features a boxy design and is available with fabric soft-top, convertible soft-top, and hard-top choices. It houses a large blacked-out grille with vertical slats, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, as well as rounded headlights and fog lights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by square-shaped windows, chunky wheel arches, and heavy-duty alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Thar is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol motor that delivers 150hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel unit that generates 130hp/300Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Thar has a blacked-out cabin with fabric upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, remote key-less entry, powered front windows, automatic climate control, and an adjustable steering wheel. It also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of passengers, there are twin airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill-descent control, and Vehicle Stability Control System.

Information What about the price?