Last updated on Dec 26, 2020, 03:36 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Mahindra has discontinued the entry-level AX and AX Std variants of the 2020 Thar SUV in India.
With the line-up rejig, the flagship off-roader now starts at Rs. 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX Opt model, making it Rs. 2.10 lakh costlier than its previous starting price-tag.
To recall, the Thar was launched in four trims: AX, AX Std, AX Opt and LX.
The new-generation Mahindra Thar features a boxy design and is available with fabric soft-top, convertible soft-top, and hard-top choices.
It houses a large blacked-out grille with vertical slats, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, as well as rounded headlights and fog lights.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by square-shaped windows, chunky wheel arches, and heavy-duty alloy wheels.
The 2020 Thar is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol motor that delivers 150hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel unit that generates 130hp/300Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
The 2020 Thar has a blacked-out cabin with fabric upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, remote key-less entry, powered front windows, automatic climate control, and an adjustable steering wheel.
It also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For the safety of passengers, there are twin airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill-descent control, and Vehicle Stability Control System.
Following the discontinuation of the entry-level trims, the 2020 Mahindra Thar now starts at Rs. 11.90 lakh for the AX Optional 4-seater model and goes up to Rs. 13.75 lakh for the top-tier LX (Diesel) hard-top AT variant (all prices, ex-showroom).
