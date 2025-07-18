Modi government wants France to co-develop next-gen fighter jet engines

In a major move toward self-reliance in defense, the Ministry of Defense has recommended a strategic partnership with France for the co-development of next-generation fighter jet engines. The decision comes after a detailed consultative process and evaluation of proposals from France's Safran and the UK's Rolls-Royce. The French proposal was found to be more beneficial for India, leading to this recommendation, according to The Economic Times.

Financial details Project is estimated to cost ₹61,000 crore The proposed project, estimated to cost ₹61,000 crore, aims to jointly develop a 120kN thrust engine. This engine will power future combat platforms such as the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The move is seen as a major step toward bringing advanced design and manufacturing capabilities to India's defense sector.

Proposal details Safran's proposal includes full technology transfer Safran's proposal also includes full technology transfer, which is in line with the development timeline of AMCA. The ministry had evaluated technical parameters and cost implications of both proposals before making its decision. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has been instrumental in pushing plans to create an indigenous engine development and manufacturing ecosystem for India. India is expected to need over 250 next-generation engines over the next decade, as all current fighter jets rely on foreign-made powerplants.