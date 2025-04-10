Abuse and harassment still strong in French 'entertainment' world: Report
What's the story
A recent report by French politicians Sandrine Rousseau and Erwan Balanant has revealed an alarming prevalence of sexual violence and harassment in the country's entertainment industry.
The five-month inquiry, which gathered testimonies from nearly 400 individuals, including actors and industry workers, concluded that these issues are "systemic, endemic and persistent" across all sectors of the French culture and entertainment industry.
Cultural stagnation
Barely evolving attitudes post #MeToo movement
Despite the global #MeToo movement, the inquiry discovered that attitudes in France were "barely evolving."
The politicians emphasized a culture of silencing victims, which is deteriorating in a climate of "collective denial."
They also observed an "ambient sexism" and racism in the sector.
The report detailed accounts of rape, sexual assault, and harassment, many of which allegedly happened recently.
Harassment revelations
Disturbing accounts of harassment emerged
The report detailed harrowing experiences of harassment at work and during casting.
Women working on shoots described senior male crew members making sexual comments and demanding oral sex.
Young women recounted being pinned against walls and sexually assaulted at work.
One assistant director described being summoned by an actor who awaited her with his trousers down.
Child exploitation
Children are vulnerable to abuse in cinema and performing arts
One actor recalled being surprised and petrified when she was grabbed by an actor during a rape scene when she was 10.
Another teenager was verbally abused during a romantic scene with an actor decades older.
The politicians called for stricter regulation of music and acting schools, as well as choirs, after hearing disturbing allegations—including a music teacher telling a young girl to "look more like a wh*re" while playing the flute and a choir master allegedly kissing girls.
Misconduct culture
'Cult of talent and creative genius' allows misconduct
Rousseau also worried about how young some actors were when they started experiencing sexual harassment.
Actor Sara Forestier, who began working in film at 13, recounted how she was asked to take off her underwear and throw it on someone's plate at her first casting.
Balanant added in France, "there's a cult of talent and creative genius," which lets some star directors and actors do as they please.
Proposed changes
90 recommendations made to improve conditions
In light of these findings, Rousseau and Balanant made almost 90 recommendations to improve conditions in the industry.
These included better protections for actors/models under 18, stricter rules for actors' agents and casting practices, and a ban on the sexualization of minors on screen and in fashion photos.
They also suggested that intimacy coordinators should be made mandatory for any scene with minors.