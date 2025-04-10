Ibrahim Ali Khan's 'Sarzameen' might release in May 2025
What's the story
Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for his theatrical debut with the drama set in Kashmir, Sarzameen, which is reportedly slated to release in May 2025. His digital debut, Nadaaniyan, received mixed reviews.
In Sarzameen, he plays an army officer alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, hoping for a good box office run.
Sources close to ETimes have learned that the makers have locked end-May 2025 for the film's theatrical release.
Film details
'Sarzameen' was initially slated for Republic Day release
Directed by Kayoze Irani, Sarzameen is a hard-hitting drama set against the backdrop of terrorism in Kashmir.
Khan plays a pivotal role as an army officer, joined by a cast of seasoned actors who lend weight to the film.
The film was initially slated for Republic Day release but was pushed to ensure a quality final product.
With few big releases in May, Sarzameen gets a clear runway at the box office.
Upcoming projects
Khan is also working on 'Diler'
Sarzameen was supposed to be Khan's debut film before Nadaaniyan.
Along with Sarzameen, Khan is also focusing on Diler, produced by Dinesh Vijan and helmed by Kunal Deshmukh. In this action-packed drama, he will be seen in a new avatar and will be starring opposite Sreeleela.
Although Diler was initially believed to be Sreeleela's Bollywood debut, she will now be making her launch with Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film, helmed by Anurag Basu.