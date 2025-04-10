What's the story

Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for his theatrical debut with the drama set in Kashmir, Sarzameen, which is reportedly slated to release in May 2025. His digital debut, Nadaaniyan, received mixed reviews.

In Sarzameen, he plays an army officer alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, hoping for a good box office run.

Sources close to ETimes have learned that the makers have locked end-May 2025 for the film's theatrical release.