Summarize Simplifying... In short Shraddha Kapoor has hinted at joining Varun Dhawan in 'Bhediya 2' and will soon announce her upcoming projects for next year.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao suggests 'Bhediya 2' might release before 'Stree 3', with director Amar Kaushik aiming to improve upon the previous installments.

Kaushik also plans to tweak the climax of 'Bhediya' and make it less preachy in its sequel.

Shraddha Kapoor talks about 'Bhediya 2' cameo

Will Shraddha join Varun in 'Bhediya 2'? Actor teases possibilities

By Isha Sharma 03:45 pm Dec 10, 202403:45 pm

What's the story In a recent interview with Pinkvilla at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor opened up about her upcoming projects. The actor, who recently reprised her role in the blockbuster horror-comedy Stree 2, was asked if she would appear in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya 2. To this, she ambiguously replied, "That only time will tell if any more cameos of mine come up in any of the other Maddock films."

Upcoming announcements

Kapoor to announce new projects soon

Kapoor also hinted at future project announcements. She said, "But, very soon, I will share the films that I will be doing, which I will be shooting for next year." Notably, she is reported to star in Nikhil Dwivedi's Naagin and shooting will begin in 2025. Dwivedi earlier teased, "You will see quite a supernatural and different film."

Sequel updates

'Bhediya 2' likely to precede 'Stree 3,' says Rajkummar Rao

Earlier, Kapoor's Stree 2 co-star Rajkummar Rao hinted that Bhediya 2 could release before Stree 3. He had confirmed that director Amar Kaushik has plans for a third installment of the Stree franchise. Rao had said, "Banegi, for sure banegi and koshish karenge part 1 and 2 se bhi behtar bane (It will definitely be made, and we will try to make it better than Stree part 1 and 2)."

Director's insight

Kaushik reflected on potential changes in 'Bhediya'

In September 2024, Kaushik had shared what he would change about Bhediya. He said he would reconsider elements of the climax and perhaps be "less preachy" with the message. However, he was happy with the actors' performances, the VFX, and the film's story overall. The film was released in November 2022.