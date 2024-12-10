Will Shraddha join Varun in 'Bhediya 2'? Actor teases possibilities
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor opened up about her upcoming projects. The actor, who recently reprised her role in the blockbuster horror-comedy Stree 2, was asked if she would appear in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya 2. To this, she ambiguously replied, "That only time will tell if any more cameos of mine come up in any of the other Maddock films."
Kapoor to announce new projects soon
Kapoor also hinted at future project announcements. She said, "But, very soon, I will share the films that I will be doing, which I will be shooting for next year." Notably, she is reported to star in Nikhil Dwivedi's Naagin and shooting will begin in 2025. Dwivedi earlier teased, "You will see quite a supernatural and different film."
'Bhediya 2' likely to precede 'Stree 3,' says Rajkummar Rao
Earlier, Kapoor's Stree 2 co-star Rajkummar Rao hinted that Bhediya 2 could release before Stree 3. He had confirmed that director Amar Kaushik has plans for a third installment of the Stree franchise. Rao had said, "Banegi, for sure banegi and koshish karenge part 1 and 2 se bhi behtar bane (It will definitely be made, and we will try to make it better than Stree part 1 and 2)."
Kaushik reflected on potential changes in 'Bhediya'
In September 2024, Kaushik had shared what he would change about Bhediya. He said he would reconsider elements of the climax and perhaps be "less preachy" with the message. However, he was happy with the actors' performances, the VFX, and the film's story overall. The film was released in November 2022.