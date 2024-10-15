Summarize Simplifying... In short The Russo brothers are back with 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', an action-packed espionage thriller featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Prabhu.

Dhawan's character, Bunny, leads a double life, while Prabhu's Honey is a role of depth and complexity.

This new addition to the successful 'Citadel' franchise, which includes the popular Amazon Prime series starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, promises a gripping storyline and intense action sequences.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer: Varun-Samantha promise thrill, drama, action

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:37 pm Oct 15, 2024

What's the story Amazon Prime Video has dropped the action-packed trailer of Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian chapter of the global Citadel spy franchise. The series, which will premiere on November 7, stars Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. The project is directed by acclaimed creator duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj & DK), who made the successful Amazon series The Family Man.

Plot details

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' explores '90s espionage world

Set in the 1990s, Citadel: Honey Bunny revolves around the lives of a stuntman named Bunny (Dhawan) and a struggling actor called Honey (Prabhu) who get embroiled in a world of espionage. Kay Kay Menon, Simran, and Saqib Saleem also star in pivotal roles. The screenplay has been written by Sita R Menon along with Raj & DK. It has been produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and AGBO.

Twitter Post

Production insights

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' marks a significant collaboration

The production team of Citadel: Honey Bunny includes Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes from AGBO. David Weil also serves as an executive producer for the series. Raj & DK expressed their excitement about the project, stating it has allowed them to be part of an unprecedented world of spies and espionage. They highlighted that this is their first collaboration with creative forces like the Russo brothers.

Actor perspectives

Lead actors share insights on their roles

Dhawan described his role as Bunny as unlike any he has played before, requiring him to lead a double life and showcase two distinct sides of his personality. Prabhu, on the other hand, expressed her excitement about being part of an action-packed entertainer with a gripping storyline and rich character depth. She emphasized that the challenges and efforts required to bring Honey to life have left a profound impact on her, both professionally and personally.

Franchise expansion

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' continues the successful 'Citadel' franchise

Citadel: Honey Bunny comes on the heels of the original Citadel series headlined by Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which became Amazon Prime Video's one of the most-watched shows. The franchise also has an Italian series, Citadel: Diana, with more international versions in the pipeline. The teaser for Citadel: Honey Bunny has already set the tone for an engaging espionage thriller, featuring intense action sequences that showcase both lead actors' skills.