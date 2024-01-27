Context

Why does this story matter?

Although this isn't the first India trip of the Jonas Brothers, especially for Nick—who married Priyanka Chopra Jonas in December 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan—it is the first time the trio will be performing here. The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to perform on Saturday night, right before Kenny Beats's performance. The two-day music festival over the weekend boasts a stellar lineup of over 40 artists.

Details

'Will make it extra special': Nick on India concert

Nick couldn't contain his excitement and took to Instagram to share a video message on Saturday. "Good Morning, we are here in Mumbai. We will play our first show in India for Lollapalooza. We are looking forward to it - it's first ever time in India - we will make it extra special. A couple of surprises. See you tonight," he said. He also gave fans a sneak peek of their stage on his Instagram Story.

Instagram Post

Jonas Brothers strike a pose for paparazzi in Mumbai

Chopra Jonas to attend?

Chopra Jonas excited about Jonas Brothers's concert

With the Jonas Brothers India concert, fans are eager to witness their Desi Girl in the crowd, too. However, it is unclear if the actor will be arriving in India for the concert. But she did share her excitement at the band's first concert in her home city. "Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas finally performing in Mumbai! My heart (sic)," she wrote on Instagram Story recently while sharing Lollapalooza India's lineup.

About the festival

Look at Lollapalooza India's impressive lineup

Lollapalooza India features an impressive lineup of artists like Sting, Halsey, Lauv, One Republic, The Rose, The Raghu Dixit Project, Kamakshi Khanna, and more. On Sunday, One Republic will be performing for the third time in India after their debut concert in Mumbai in 2018 and their 2023 Bengaluru show. "We are obsessed with India and we're so excited to return to the country for the third time," said One Republic's lead vocalist Ryan Tedder to Hindustan Times recently.