Entertainment

'Don 3': Shah Rukh Khan-led action thriller is finally happening!

'Don 3': Shah Rukh Khan-led action thriller is finally happening!

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 14, 2023, 05:38 pm 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan-led 'Don 3' is in the works

It's finally happening! The long-awaited third installment of the action thriller franchise, Don, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, is currently in the scripting stage, confirmed producer Ritesh Sidhwani. To recall, Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar bought the rights to Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 film, Don, and produced the two films under their banner Excel Entertainment. The third installment will conclude the famous franchise, said reports.

Why does this story matter?

The first film featuring Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Isha Koppikar was released in 2006, and its massive success led to the producers turning it into a franchise.

Don 2: The King Is Back—the second installment—was released in 2011 and was reportedly based on a fan theory shared online.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating the twists and turns that the third installment will bring.

'Third part is in scripting stage,' confirmed Sidhwani

In a conversation with PTI, filmmaker Sidhwani confirmed that the third part in the highly-anticipated Don franchise is in the scripting stage. When asked about the plot, the producer stated that he was also unaware of the details. Sidhwani said, "Till my partner (Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won't do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script."

Will Chopra Jonas be part of 'Don 3'?

In a 2019 interview with Mumbai Mirror, Chopra Jonas spoke about her potential collaboration with Khan for Don 3, stating, "You will have to ask the producers that. No one has spoken to me about it; it's been almost 10 years." Reportedly, SRK and PC are unlikely to team up for the film again. Currently, Chopra Jonas is working on Akhtar's Jee Le Zara.

Meanwhile, look at Khan's upcoming projects

Khan, who is currently basking in the success of Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan, released on January 25, will be next seen in Atlee's Jawan. The film, which was earlier set to hit theaters on June 2, has now been postponed to September 7. Besides Jawan, Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline, which is slated to hit theaters on Christmas this year.