Who is DJ Ganesh? Everything about Bollywood's favorite artist

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 29, 2023, 05:56 pm 3 min read

DJ Ganesh, a name synonymous with DJ-ing in Bollywood circles, has established himself as the go-to artist for all the massive events. While many dream of matching their steps with big celebrities, Ganesh proudly became the man whose energetic beats made even the biggest stars shake a leg. An artist in possession of multitudes of skills here's everything about Bollywood's favorite DJ Ganesh.

DJ Armin Van Burren's biopic inspired him to become DJ

From Pondicherry to Paris, Ganesh paved his successful path through dynamic musical prowess and the power to enthrall audiences. With global experience in over 40 countries, the artist forayed into the musical journey in 2007, when he first played at Willingdon Sports Club, one of South Bombay's most prestigious clubs. Apparently, a biopic of DJ Armin Van Buuren inspired Ganesh to pursue DJ-ing.

Before becoming a DJ, he supported family with odd jobs

Disk-jockeying was never in the mind of Ganesh, who is now the most in-demand artist for all A-list parties. DJ Ganesh started his journey with humble beginnings and even did quite a few odd jobs before making it big in this profession. Notably, at the award ceremony held at the Taj Mahal Palace in 2022, he bagged the Best Wedding DJ award.

From Sidharth-Kiara wedding to Hardik-Natasa nuptials, DJ Ganesh was everywhere

The year 2023 has been incredibly busy for the artist so far! In February, DJ Ganesh showed his musical prowess in one of the biggest weddings of the year—Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's—clips from which flooded all over social media. Immediately after this wedding, the artist became part of Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković's dreamy vow renewal ceremony which took place in Udaipur.

The time when he played at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the DJ shared an anecdote from his life. He remembered when he passed Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow and dreamt of playing music for the legend himself. Little did he know that the manifestation could become reality! In March, he became in charge of the music at a party thrown by SRK and Gauri Khan at the Mannat premises.

DJ Ganesh played at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

In 2022, filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday, which was a grand affair. DJ Ganesh was the man behind the high-spirited music that accentuated Johar's birthday party. Putting his best foot forward, the artist, in an interview revealed that he made a special remix of the song Dafli Wale for Johar. Later, Johar applauded the artist for setting the vibe for his party.