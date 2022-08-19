Entertainment

Karan Johar hilariously trolls own directorial 'Student of the Year'!

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 19, 2022, 01:15 am 3 min read

Filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about having doubts over his 2012 film 'Student of the Year.'

Karan Johar is setting the internet on fire with his popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan on Disney+ Hotstar. It is currently in its seventh season, and the episode that dropped on Thursday featured Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra. In conversation with the two, Johar opened up about his 2012 directorial Student of the Year and hilariously admitted having doubts about the film.

Context Why does this story matter?

Student of the Year marked the debut of Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt, and co-starred Rishi Kapoor and Ronit Roy.

The film, thanks to its opulent sets and chartbuster music, was an instant rage amongst young adults but suffered on the story front.

It spawned a sequel titled Student of the Year 2 in 2019, starring Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff, and Ananya Panday.

Quote Johar thought Malhotra's character lacked any 'depth'

Hilariously taking shots at his own film, Johar walked down memory lane during the latest episode, and said, "I don't know what I was doing. I think I was drunk or something." In response to Malhotra's claim that Johar brought "depth" to his character, the director-producer had a hysterical answer, "Which depth you had in the character? Which film are you talking about? (sic)"

Doubts 'Why is this script so bad?' Johar had wondered

Johar further recalled his conversation with Abhishek Varman, SOTY's creative director, and remembered saying, "Why are we making this film? Why is this script so bad?" However, Malhotra didn't seem to concur with the filmmaker and said that he was "undervaluing" his work, but an adamant Johar maintained that the "fun and entertaining " final product was different from what they had initially written.

Logical loopholes Johar even gave up fixinng logical loopholes, inconsistencies

Malhotra played Abhimanyu Singh, a middle-class man somehow decked up in expensive clothes from labels like Gucci and Prada, in SOTY. Realizing this was a consistency error, Johar wanted to explain that Abhimanyu earned gold medals and sold those to buy the ridiculously expensive outfits. However, realizing this justification wouldn't hold water, he gave up on the idea altogether and simply exclaimed, "F*ck it!"

Upcoming projects What is Johar currently busy working on?

Meanwhile, Johar's next production venture under Dharma Productions, Liger, will hit theaters on August 25. It stars Vijay Deverakonda and Panday in the lead. He has also produced the much-awaited Brahmastra, slated to hit theaters on September 9. Johar's next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, will release early next year and stars Ranveer Singh, Bhatt, and veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

