'Karthikeya 2' BO collections: Outperforms 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Raksha Bandhan'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 18, 2022, 10:00 pm 2 min read

'Karthikeya 2' is the sequel of 'Karthikeya' released in 2014.

Telugu film Karthikeya 2 has managed to keep up with the success streak of Tollywood films released recently. After the success of Bimbisara and Sita Ramam, Karthikeya 2 has become the third consecutive Tollywood hit this month. Besides the Telugu belt, the dubbed Hindi version of it is taking over the likes of the recent Hindi releases Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, too.

Of late, almost all Hindi films have been facing failure at the box office.

Since Laal Singh Chaddha brought back Aamir Khan to the big screen after about four years, the film was also expected to help Bollywood regain its old glory.

Besides, Raksha Bandhan is the third consecutive box office dud of Akshay Kumar this year after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj.

Reportedly made on a Rs. 15cr budget, Karthikeya 2, starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran, was released on Saturday. With positive word-of-mouth reviews, it has managed to woo audiences from the Hindi belt, too. In India, the film has minted Rs. 25.13cr so far, per Sacnilk. Also, it is reported the number of its shows will be increased from 3,00 to 1,000 from Friday.

Led by Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha may not have any shows after the coming week, said reports. It has failed to perform well at the box office and has collected a mere Rs. 49.7cr in seven days. Though the numbers are higher than Karthikeya 2, it's still not considered a success, given it was made on a Rs. 180cr budget.

It looks like Raksha Bandhan will be added to the list of Kumar's worst-performing films of this year, too. After falling 85% on Tuesday, Raksha Bandhan's footfalls reportedly dipped further by 15-20% on Wednesday. According to trade pundits, the movie minted Rs. 1.25-1.40cr on Wednesday, taking the movie's total collection to Rs. 37cr. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film co-stars Bhumi Pednekar.