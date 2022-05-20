Entertainment

Bollywood biggies invite legal trouble for endorsing tobacco brands

Written by Isha Sharma May 20, 2022, 06:21 pm 3 min read

A case has been registered against top Bollywood actors for promoting tobacco.

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh have found themselves entangled in controversy. Amidst the ongoing debate surrounding tobacco advertisements, a case has been registered against the four actors in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, for promoting "gutkha." Recently, Tollywood star Mahesh Babu was also bashed online for his association with such brands. Meanwhile, netizens had mixed reactions to the latest news.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bollywood actors have repeatedly earned public ire for promoting different gutkha brands and misdirecting the country's youth.

Out of the aforementioned actors, Devgn has been torn apart the most due to his long-running association with one tobacco company.

In April, Akshay Kumar had also appeared in one such advertisement but publicly apologized and quashed the endorsement deal because of the strong opposition.

Legal Complaints of forgery, criminal conspiracy, cheating brought forward

Based on social activist Tamanna Hashmi's complaint, a case was filed under sections 467, 468, 439, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. These sections refer to "forgery of valuable security," criminal conspiracy, and "forgery for the purpose of cheating." Under section 439, a person can be jailed for up to ten years for "intentionally running a vessel aground/ashore with intent to commit theft."

Report 'Actors misusing their popularity only in greed of money'

The charge sheet filed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate states that the actors are "misusing their popularity for promoting gutkha only in greed of money," per Times Now. Reportedly, the court has accepted the case and the hearing is scheduled to take place on May 27. Separately, Hashmi has filed complaints against politicians Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan, and Santosh Gangwar before.

Looking back Didn't know it was surrogate advertising: Bachchan had come clean

In October 2021, amidst much uproar, Big B had called off his deal with a tobacco company. As per his team's statement, "When Mr. Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn't aware it falls under surrogate advertising." Reportedly, the Padma Shri awardee had also written to the brand about the termination of their association and returned the promotion money he received.

Social media Some bashed actors online, while others called it unnecessary hate

The news has divided social media into two factions. While some have welcomed the case, others believe the actors are being framed unnecessarily. "For all actors, it's about money," commented a Twitter user. Another netizen echoed their thoughts, "The actors' hunger for money never subsides." However, one user wrote that since the product specifies it is harmful, one should look out for one's health.