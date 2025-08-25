'Coolie's 'A' certificate drama: CBFC sticks by its decision

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has defended its decision to give an adults-only ('A') certificate to Rajinikanth 's latest film Coolie. The board told the Madras High Court on Monday that both the examining committee, which included a CBFC officer and four outside experts, and the revising committee unanimously agreed that the movie's violent scenes made it suitable only for adults.

Certification process CBFC explained the certification process to the court Additional Solicitor General AR.L. Sundaresan explained to Justice T.V. Thamilselvi that the CBFC follows a specific process for certifying movies. He said, "Coolie was first viewed by the examining committee, comprising one officer from the CBFC and four members drawn from various walks of life in order to represent the audience in theaters." The four members are randomly selected from a panel of around 200 people maintained by the CBFC.

Committee consensus Both committees unanimously decided on 'A' certification for 'Coolie' Sundaresan said that both the examining and revising committees unanimously decided that Coolie was only fit for an 'A' certification. The revising committee, which includes one CBFC officer and nine members from various walks of life, also agreed with this decision due to the film's violent scenes. Sun TV Network Limited, the production firm behind Coolie, then applied for an 'A' certificate and released the movie on August 14.

Legal dispute Why did production challenge CBFC's decision? However, a week after releasing the movie with an 'A' certificate, Sun TV Network Limited challenged the CBFC's decision in court. Senior counsel J. Ravindran argued that the production firm had never accepted the 'A' certificate and claimed it had a statutory right to challenge the certification. He also pointed out that movies with more violence have been granted U/A certificates in recent times. Further, examples of children in foreign countries watching the film in theaters was given.