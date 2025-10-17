Manoj Bajpayee reveals desire to star in VFX-heavy film
What's the story
Renowned Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee recently expressed his eagerness to work on a visual effects (VFX) heavy film. However, he also admitted to never having acted in front of a green screen. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "I would love to act in a VFX-heavy film because I really don't know how to act in front of a green screen."
Actor's aspiration
'Many people tell me that it is quite a challenge...'
Bajpayee, known for his work in traditional cinema, said he was intrigued by the challenge of acting in a VFX-heavy film. He said, "Many people tell me that it is quite a challenge and quite a technique." "But I really don't know that, and I have never done it apart from using that for anchoring or hosting a documentary."
Director's influence
Bajpayee often reaches out to director Om Raut
Bajpayee revealed that he often reaches out to director Om Raut, who is known for his VFX-heavy films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Adipurush. "I am a struggler, and I have no shame about it. I am always struggling, hustling for a great role with a fine director like him."
Career trajectory
What's next for Bajpayee?
Meanwhile, Bajpayee is busy with more familiar projects currently. He will reprise his role as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man Season 3. He was last seen in Raam Reddy's Jugnuma - The Fable, a drama exploring nature, human conflict, and heritage. When asked what drives him to take on such roles, he said it isn't about whether he wants to play a man in that uniform or not, but rather, "who is wearing that uniform."