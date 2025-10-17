Manoj Bajpayee reveals desire to star in VFX-heavy film

Renowned Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee recently expressed his eagerness to work on a visual effects (VFX) heavy film. However, he also admitted to never having acted in front of a green screen. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "I would love to act in a VFX-heavy film because I really don't know how to act in front of a green screen."

Actor's aspiration 'Many people tell me that it is quite a challenge...' Bajpayee, known for his work in traditional cinema, said he was intrigued by the challenge of acting in a VFX-heavy film. He said, "Many people tell me that it is quite a challenge and quite a technique." "But I really don't know that, and I have never done it apart from using that for anchoring or hosting a documentary."

Director's influence Bajpayee often reaches out to director Om Raut Bajpayee revealed that he often reaches out to director Om Raut, who is known for his VFX-heavy films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Adipurush. "I am a struggler, and I have no shame about it. I am always struggling, hustling for a great role with a fine director like him."