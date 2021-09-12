Akshay shares PM Modi's letter of condolence after mother's demise

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 12, 2021, 10:06 pm

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently lost his mother, Aruna Bhatia, in Mumbai. Many industry friends and colleagues had offered their condolences online and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter of condolence to the actor. Today, the Airlift star shared the Prime Minister's letter on social media, writing how "these comforting words will stay with me forever." Here's more.

Letter

Modi called Kumar 'one of India's most admired, versatile actors'

Sharing the letter, Kumar wrote, "Humbled by condolence messages on mom's passing, thankful to all. Grateful to hon'ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents (sic)." Noting he was "saddened" by Bhatia's passing, Modi wrote, "She left the world knowing..her beloved son is one of India's most admired and versatile actors."

Twitter Post

Read the letter in its entirety here

Humbled by condolence messages on mom’s passing, thankful to all🙏🏻Grateful to hon’ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe pic.twitter.com/22lDjZfEE6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2021

Looking back

Kumar had flown back home after mother was hospitalized

For the unversed, Bhatia was admitted to Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai in critical condition a few days back. Upon hearing this, the superstar had flown in from the United Kingdom, where he was shooting for Cinderella, a remake of Ratsasan. Calling her his "core," the 54-year-old had written how he felt "an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence" upon losing her.

Condolences

'So sorry for your loss,' Emraan Hashmi had written

As soon as the news was shared, Kumar's friends reached out to offer their condolences. "Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother's passing away. May Arunaji's soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family," Ajay Devgn had written. Emraan Hashmi had said, "So sorry for your loss." Similar messages came from Pankaj Tripathi, Renuka Shahane, Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt, and Ali Asgar.

Work

Meanwhile, Kumar has 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Atrangi Re', 'Bachchan Pandey' coming

Reportedly, Kumar, along with wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara, has flown back to the UK Saturday. So, it's understandable he'll soon resume shoot for Ranjit M Tewari's Cinderella. Earlier today, Kumar shared his most recent release Bell Bottom, also directed by Tewari, was coming to Amazon Prime Video on September 16. He also has Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re in the pipeline.