Shefali Shah's 'Someday' will now screen at Bollywood Festival Norway

Sep 12, 2021

Another feather in Shefali Shah's hat as her directorial debut 'Someday' will be screened at Bollywood Festival Norway

It looks like the film festival run of Shefali Shah's Someday is still on. After screening at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, the pandemic-themed short film will now get screened at the Bollywood Festival Norway. Shah, who ventured into direction with this project, announced the news Saturday. Previously, Someday was shortlisted for the 51st Annual USA Film Festival's International Short Film & Video Competition.

Details

'Thalaivii,' 'Chehre,' and 'Toofaan' also getting screened at the festival

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Delhi Crime actress shared the news with her fans. Posting a picture of the short film's poster, she wrote, "Elated to announce that the short film written & directed by me, Someday is screening at Bollywood Festival Norway!" The festival, which began on September 10, will also feature top Bollywood ventures such as Thalaivii, Chehre, and Toofaan.

Instagram Post

Information

Shah had shot the film in two days after lockdown

In the short film and documentary section, the Norwegian film gala is also screening Esha Deol Takhtani's production debut Ek Duaa. Coming to Someday, Shah earlier said when the lockdown was lifted, she shot the film at her house with a five-member crew "in two days and packed up early on both days." This venture helped her fulfill her dream of becoming a director.

Plot

'Someday' focused on the distance created between people during lockdown

Drawing the concept out of reality, Shah had based Someday on the distance (physical and emotional) that was created between people because of the pandemic. "During the lockdown, one of the things that really bothered me was that if not the disease, the distance will kill you," the 49-year-old said earlier. It's about "two women, united by the umbilical cord, separated by a door."

Work

Shah, the actor, is currently busy with multiple projects

On sending her film to renowned film festivals, the Ajeeb Daastaans star had said it was a conscious decision as she wanted to see "where I stand as a total newcomer in direction." After Someday, Shah went on to direct Happy Birthday Mummyji, which was also written by her. As an actor, she has multiple upcoming projects—Darlings, Delhi Crime 2, Jalsa, and Doctor G.