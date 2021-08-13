Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah coming together for 'Jalsa,' shoot begins

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 12:31 pm

Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah to lead Suresh Triveni's 'Jalsa'

When two talented actresses come on board a project, it's always going to be a Jalsa! That's the film's title which is bringing Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah together onscreen. To be helmed by Suresh Triveni, its shooting has already begun in Mumbai. It's being backed by Sherni producer-duo T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. To note, Balan and Triveni have worked in Tumhari Sulu (2017).

Observation

Is the movie going to be a thriller-suspense drama?

The motion poster of the film, released recently, gave away details of the film. Its first shot seems like disco lights, but it's actually how Mumbai looks at night. The clouds and fast-moving traffic on the Bandra-Worli sea link, along with Naruto-type background music, ups the curiosity. And, that it's going to be a thriller-suspense drama could be understood from the clip.

Instagram Post

Take a look at the motion poster here

Instagram post A post shared by balanvidya on August 13, 2021 at 9:46 am IST

Cameo

Manav Kaul to have a special appearance in 'Jalsa'

According to reports, the flick will also star Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh, and debutant Surya Kasibhatla. Manav Kaul will make a special appearance. Interestingly, the actor has worked with both the leading actresses. He played husband to Balan in Tumhari Sulu and Shah's lover in the Netflix anthology film, Ajeeb Daastaans. His chemistry onscreen with them looked perfect.

Quotes

'Jalsa' is an edgy but human story: Balan

In a statement, Triveni shared his excitement of working with the "fantastic crew and cast," adding that the movie is going to "engage, thrill and entertain." While the team didn't reveal any plot details, Shah and Balan dropped hints. "Jalsa is an edgy but human story," said the Kahaani actress, while Shah stated that the storyline is created with "a unique perspective."

Premiere

Makers are looking to release the film next year

Triveni is also one of the co-producers alongside Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra. He has even co-written the script with Prajwal Chandrashekar and the dialogues have been penned by Hussain and Abbas Dalal. As per the poster, Jalsa is slated to premiere next year. It is unclear whether it is going to have a theatrical release or stream on an OTT platform.