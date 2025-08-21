Mithun Chakraborty reveals why 'Delhi Files' was renamed 'Bengal Files'

The trailer launch of The Bengal Files was reportedly disrupted by the West Bengal government. Pallavi Joshi, Agnihotri's wife and producer-actor, expressed her discontent with the interruption. "I absolutely did not like the way my film (trailer) was stopped. Is there freedom of expression in this state?" she told ANI. She emphasized that films like The Bengal Files are crucial for revealing the truth about Bengal's current state.

Film's theme

Everything to know about 'The Bengal Files'

Set against the backdrop of Bengal's violent political history, The Bengal Files claims to explore the dark past that has been allegedly ignored. Meanwhile, veteran Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee, who plays the antagonist in The Bengal Files, has distanced himself from the film. He told The Wall, "Nowadays, it's a trend, the whole story won't be told to anyone. You only get to know your track, your character." The controversial film is set to hit the theaters on September 5.