Pornography case: Abhijit Bhomble, director of Raj Kundra's company, nabbed

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 11:46 am

Director at Raj Kundra's firm was arrested in relation to the pornography case

The pornography racket case involving businessman Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband, has got a development. One Abhijit Bhomble, who holds the position of "director" at one of his companies, was nabbed recently in response to a First Information Report (FIR) filed by a model in July against four people. The property cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch made the arrest, reports said.

Details

The arrest was based on a complaint by a model

According to news agency ANI, the model had filed a case against four people from Kundra's company. A TOI report suggests the complainant, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, had claimed in the FIR that Bhomble was involved in producing porn films for the app controlled by Kundra. Apparently, the director promised the actress a break in films and "forced her" to perform "bold scenes."

Here is the latest update in the pornography racket case

Pornography matter: Abhijit Bhomble, director in businessman Raj Kundra's company arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch Property Cell. An actress had filed case against 4 people from Kundra's company. Besides Bhomble, Gehana Vashisth, Ajay Srimant Prince Kashyap are accused in this. — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Information

Sessions Court rejected Gehana Vasisth's anticipatory bail application yesterday

The report by ANI added that the other three people mentioned in the complaint are Gehana Vasisth, Ajay Srimant, and Prince Kashyap. Notably, Mumbai Sessions Court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Vasisth alias Vandana Tiwari yesterday, which was in connection with another FIR registered against her at the Malvani Police Station. This case has now been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Cases

Vasisth has several pornography film-related complaints lodged against her

The Malvani Police Station case is the third one registered against Vasisth. Filed on July 29, the complaint also named three producers of Kundra's company. Separately, the model/actress was arrested in February 2021 in another pornography case for allegedly forcing women to expose for such movies. The 33-year-old has maintained innocence, even going nude in an Instagram live session to "prove" she wasn't guilty.

Update

Kundra's bail plea to be heard on August 20 now

On the other hand, Sessions Court in Mumbai was supposed to hear Shetty Kundra's husband's bail plea on August 10. But later, the court had stated the hearing will not take place as the concerned judge was not available on that day. Now the hearing will take place on August 20. Notably, the businessman was sent to judicial custody on July 27.