On Sridevi's birth anniversary, let's remember Seema of 'Mr. India'

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 10:13 am

Exploring Sridevi's character in 'Mr. India,' India's original superhero film

Mr. India is iconic today, for many reasons. Firstly, it gave us our original superhero, had an extremely menacing antagonist and lastly a journalist, who was both gritty and funny. The Shekhar Kapur-directorial gave Sridevi a wide canvas to explore her skills, and she utilized it fully. Today on her birth anniversary, we celebrate the character of Seema and the way it was performed.

Reception

Fans believed the film should have been named 'Miss India'

Sridevi enacted her role with such panache that many believed that the film belonged to her. Fans even joked that it should have been called Miss India, instead of Mr. India. The actress, already an established name, had reportedly hiked her fee to Rs. 10L, but producer Boney Kapoor got her a better deal, and paid her Rs. 11L instead. And, she was in!

Dedication

The actress filmed for 'Kate nahi katte' with high fever

Kate nahi katte remains the most sensuous song, even till now. And it was made more noteworthy with Sridevi's moves in a blue chiffon. But did you know that the actress was apparently down with high fever during the shoot? She still soldiered on, braving the fake rain and wind. Also, the seductive execution was a result of a challenge Boney threw at Kapur.

Information

When a challenge gave us Sridevi's sensuous moves

It so happened that the noted producer goaded Kapur by saying that only Feroz Khan can make Sridevi look so hot on celluloid. And, no one can supersede that luscious form she displayed in Har Kisiko Nahin Milta (Jaanbaaz). The bet worked and how!

Details

'Hawa Hawai': She literally owned this song and the dance

Another song and dance number that has remained with us from the film is Hawa Hawai. Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sridevi lived every single word of the song. Right from the costumes, makeup, expressions and dance moves, the actress owned everything of this phenomenon. Choreographed by Saroj Khan, the ace artist made sure that she gets all the steps right, and create magic onscreen.

Information

How 'Hawa Hawai' got its erratic lyrics?

The erratic lyrics of Hawa Hawai also left people confused. Talking about it, Krishnamurthy revealed recently that the words like Assi-Tussi and Mumbasa were included in the song because of the way people conversed with music directors Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Javed Akhtar's decision.

Sincerity

Khan and Sridevi practiced dance steps in a corridor

Sridevi would also apparently design her entire look for the songs, and get it approved by Khan. If the latter refused, she would redo it. Also, did you know, the duo practiced the dance steps in a corridor, since there were no rehearsal rooms during that time? Such was Sridevi's sincerity that helped her become the star she is. You will be sorely missed!