Indian Netflix series Delhi Crime won the Best Drama series at the 48th International Emmy Awards. It bagged the award by beating Germany's Charité 2 Season 2, UK's Criminal: UK, and Argentina's El Jardín de Bronce Season 2. The news was confirmed by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Here's how the show's star Shefali Shah reacted to the win.

Reaction Shefali reacts to the show's big win

After Delhi Crime bagged the International Emmy for Best Drama Series on Monday, the show's cast took to social media to express their happiness. Shefali, who played DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the show, shared a clip wherein she is seen watching the award show. The actor is heard exclaiming, "Oh my God" and "Are you kidding me?" after the announcement.

Delhi Crime #DelhiCrime wins the Emmy @iemmys International Awards for Best Drama. Congratulations @RichieMehta unmatchable @ShefaliShah dearest @rajeshtailang and whole team Big Big Congratulations! 😁😁😁😁💥💥💥💥💥 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) November 23, 2020

#DelhiCrime winning big at the @iemmys is a Super proud moment for us Indians @netflix @NetflixIndia

Hearty Congratulations Director @RichieMehta the whole cast and crew. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) November 24, 2020

Details 'Delhi Crime': First Indian web show to win International Emmy

The show made history by becoming the first Indian web series to win an International Emmy award. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please was also nominated for the Best Comedy Series at this year's award show, while actor Arjun Mathur received a nomination for the Best Actor award for his role in Prime Video's Made In Heaven.

Show What is 'Delhi Crime' all about?

The seven-part series follows the investigation by Delhi Police into nabbing the culprits of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case. Released in 2019, the show follows the case of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who was gang-raped in a moving bus in December 2012. The show received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike for its sensitive retelling of the horrific crime.

Cast The team of 'Delhi Crime'

The show has been helmed by Richie Mehta. It stars Shefali Shah in the lead role of Vartika Chaturvedi, whose character was based on former Delhi Police DCP Chhaya Sharma, who probed the case of the brutal gangrape. Apart from her, the show also features Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal, Denzil Smith, Jaya Bhattacharya, among others.

Information Emmys held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the award ceremony was held virtually for the first time in the history of International Emmys. Actor Richard Kind hosted the ceremony live from an empty theater in New York City, with no live audience and red carpet.

Incident The 2012 case left the entire nation shocked