The original Hulk, Bruce Banner is quite 'incredible', and his cousin Jennifer Walters is equally 'sensational'. But who is the better green superhero, Hulk or She-Hulk? With every new development in the Marvel Universe, this question gets tougher. Therefore, we have listed out the most important comparisons between the two characters. This can help you determine the answer to one of Marvel's biggest questions.

Strength The original Hulk is physically stronger than She-Hulk

While Bruce Banner got his powers due to direct gamma exposure, Jennifer became She-Hulk after getting a blood transfusion from her cousin. Therefore, Hulk has more strength. Even Jennifer admits that her cousin is much stronger than she is. Hulk continuously gets stronger as he gets angrier. For example, once he held a planet together to prevent it from falling apart.

Skilled fighter She-Hulk is a skilled fighter in her human form too

The Hulk might be one of the strongest characters in Marvel, but Bruce Banner is definitely not. However, Jennifer can kick ass in her human form. She received her martial arts training from Captain America and Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy. This training has also made her a better fighter in her jaded giant form, compared to Hulk's shabby fighting techniques.

Human form Their human forms are very important in the Marvel universe

Bruce Banner and Jennifer Walters, as humans, are equally important in Marvel's big events. Banner is one of the greatest scientific minds within the Marvel Universe, with his expertise in biology, medicine, nuclear physics, chemistry, engineering, and more. Walters, on the other hand, is an accomplished lawyer who has defended many fellow superheroes in the courtroom. She also has her own law firm.

Personalities Hulk's different personalities are helpful as well as harmful

While She-Hulk has shown some new personalities in more recent years, the Hulk has many personalities that could take control at any moment. These include the Devil Hulk, the Worldbreaker, Professor Hulk, the Savage Hulk, the Omega Hulk, and more. While so many personalities can be a liability, they can sometimes act as a surprise attack. So points to Hulk.

Personality She-Hulk is reliable, and has a great personality