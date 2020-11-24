November 23 would remain the last day when you'd hear the gong of death banging ominously from the WWE stage. That would also be the last day when The Undertaker owns the ring and flashes his iris-less eye. Raising a toast to the overpowering sadness of WWE and its millions of fans worldwide, The Undertaker has announced his resignation from inside the ring.

Announcement Calaway says goodbye to 'Taker

The Undertaker literally witnessed his wrestling career come to a full circle as he ducked below the ring rope of Survivor Series, where he started his career exactly 30 years ago. Saying how the 'Dead Man Walking' has put countless wrestlers "to rest," Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker said, "My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace."

Respect Who all were there to bid him goodbye?

The tribute to The Undertaker started with a star-studded reunion of many former wrestling superstars at ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. Shane McMahon, Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, Savio Vega, The Godwinns, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H, and Kane assembled inside the ring before a video summarizing Calaway's career was played.

Details Even WWE CEO choked up

After the video ended, cameras zoomed in on the only person inside the ring, WWE CEO Vince McMahon, who got emotional while paying respect to the star wrestler. Meanwhile, WWE treated Calaway with a priceless gift of showing a hologram of his celebrated manager William Moody aka Paul Bearer, who died in 2013.

Farewell Paying respect to Bearer's hologram