Bollywood actress Shefali Shah is on a roll! After making her debut as a director with the short film Someday, Shah is set to release another directorial venture, Happy Birthday Mummyji. She shared the poster on Instagram and announced the film will premiere on July 23. Produced by Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd., the film is directed and written by the Dil Dhadakne Do star.

Poster looks promising, Shah asks for blessings

The poster looks promising and intriguing. It shows a woman sitting alone in a beautiful location, drowned deep into her thoughts. Sharing the poster, Shah wrote, "Please shower your blessings on my baby 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUMMYJI' as I take a big leap of faith in a new 'Direction'. Coming to you on 23/7/21 On large short films." It's been co-produced by Aashin A Shah.

Shah's movie poster looks like a good novel's cover

What is the short film about?

It deals with one's own happiness or someone else's and listening to one's own silence to experience that. "It's a story of us, of everyone who is recognized by their relationships, family, home... A choice we happily make. But at some point or the other, we all have felt the strong need to let go of all responsibilities," Shah said in a statement.

Shah's film 'Someday' will be screened at Germany's film festival

Shah previously helmed another short film, titled Someday, which has achieved many milestones. Now, the flick is set to premiere at the 18th Indian Film Festival in Stuttgart, Germany, and has bagged the quarter-finalist position at the Female Eye Film Festival 2021. The pandemic-set film is about a frontline warrior, who meets her mother suffering from Alzheimer's after days of duty and quarantine period.

'Darlings' and 'Delhi Crime 2' are Shah's upcoming projects

After Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do, Shah won hearts in the crime thriller Delhi Crime and she'll be seen in its second season, too. She's also filming with Alia Bhatt and Vijay Sharma in Darlings and will appear in Vipul Shah's Human, too. One of her recent posts said the shooting of Doctor G, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet, has begun.