'Black Adam': It's a wrap for Dwayne Johnson's DC film!

Jul 17, 2021

Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' to release next year

DC's highly anticipated project, Black Adam, is not too far from releasing on the big screen. Dwayne Johnson announced on social media that his movie has finished shooting. "That a wrap on BLACK ADAM," he posted. The superhero flick also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate. Read more details here.

'The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing'

Calling his shooting experience an "incredible journey," Johnson said that this film was the "Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second." "Boundless gratitude to my 1,000+ crew members, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing," he wrote further. Notably, Black Adam's director Jaume Collet-Serra is also helming Johnson's next, Jungle Cruise.

'Black Adam' to have a theatrical release next year

Black Adam is an anti-hero character and is a spin-off of 2019's hit Shazam!, featuring Zachary Levi. Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions' Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia have collaborated with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo to produce the film. Also, FlynnPictureCo's Scott Sheldon is the executive producer. As per reports, Johnson's first DC flick is slated to have a theatrical release on July 29, 2022.

Black Adam and Shazam are archenemies

Since the 1970s, DC has published Captain Marvel (not the Brie Larson character) as Shazam in its comics. The story's background is that Teth-Adam or Mighty Adam was a hero, who was corrupted by power and turned into Black Adam. Thus, he was exiled by Shazam to another universe and they became archenemies. Now, he will return to Earth to try to make amends.

Johnson also has 'Red Notice' in the pipeline

Johnson will be next seen in a fantasy adventure movie, Jungle Cruise. Releasing on July 30, this flick also stars Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Recently, the release date of the Baywatch actor's upcoming film, Red Notice, was also announced. Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will also feature in this action-packed movie, which will premiere on November 12.