Dwayne Johnson has finally revealed the release date of Black Adam in an epic video that premiered in Times Square, New York. The long-awaited film, starring Johnson, is all set to release next year on July 29. The production for the film is set to begin next month in Atlanta, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Here are more details on the upcoming film.

Announcement His voice echoed all over Times Square in New York

Johnson shared a video on Instagram where the release announcement can be seen on Times Square billboards. The actor will be playing the titular character in the DC superhero film. "The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change," he says in the short spot, announcing the release date. It was also shown before an NCAA game between Alabama and UCLA.

Watch Johnson's release date announcement playing in Times Square

Instagram post A post shared by therock on March 29, 2021 at 9:32 am IST

Story 'Black Adam' is the story of an anti-hero

Black Adam is the story of an anti-hero of the same name known for his disregard of rules and conventions. He first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain. Also, Black Adam will be the second film in New Line/DC film lineup after Shazam! that was released in 2019. Shazam and Black Adam are rivals in the DC Universe.

Cast Pierce Brosnan will be Dr. Fate in the film

The release date announcement by Johnson has come right after it was publicized that former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan will be portraying the role of Dr. Fate/Kent Nelson in Black Adam. Other cast members include Aldis Hodge as Khufu/Carter Hall/Hawkman, To All the Boys star Noah Centineo as Albert Rothstein/Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell playing the role of Maxine Hunkel/Cyclone.

