Batman's first adopted son, Dick Grayson is one of DC's most charming and brave characters. From being Bruce Wayne's sidekick, leading his own super team, to becoming a legendary superhero himself, Grayson's journey in DC Comics has been fantastic, to say the least. To understand this character better, we have to start from the beginning. So here is Grayson's journey to becoming Nightwing.

Batman After his parents were killed, Grayson became Batman's sidekick

As a young acrobat, Grayson used to perform at The Haly's Circus along with his family. When crime lord Tony Zucco orchestrated the murder of his parents during an act, Bruce Wayne, who was in the audience, decided to adopt Grayson. He was later given an offer to become Batman's first-ever sidekick. Grayson chose the name Robin, the nickname his mother gave him.

Robin His journey as Robin was great until he met Two-Face

Trained by Batman in detective and combat skills, Grayson began his journey as the first-ever Boy Wonder. His first year as Robin was more of an adventure where he battled villains like Mad Hatter, Penguin, Joker, Mr. Freeze, Scarecrow, and Blockbuster. But, when an encounter with Two-Face left him mentally scarred, Batman decided to sideline him for a while to help Grayson get better.

Teen Titans He led the Teen Titans, a team of sidekicks

Even after resuming his duties as Robin, Grayson always played the second fiddle to Batman for many years. To rediscover his self-worth, Grayson joined forces with Kid Flash, Aqualad, Wonder Girl, and Speedy, forming the Teen Titans. However, when he was shot by Joker, Batman (who was already not pleased with Grayson's Titans duties) fired him as Robin. Grayson left Wayne Manor after this.

Nightwing Superman's kryptonian story inspired Grayson to become Nightwing

Realizing that he didn't need Batman to be his guardian anymore, Grayson decided to give up his superhero career altogether. For guidance, he turned to Superman. Here, Kal-El told him a story about a Kryptonian known as Nightwing, who even after being rejected by his family, fought for justice. This inspired Grayson to become his own hero under that same moniker.

Bat-Family Despite his strained relationship with Batman, Nightwing is in Bat-Family