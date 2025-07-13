Has Vijay Deverakonda turned down Ranveer's 'Don 3'?

Career focus

Deverakonda is focused on Telugu movies

After his Bollywood debut Liger underperformed at the box office in 2022, Deverakonda has been more cautious about his Hindi film choices. He is currently focused on Telugu movies and is preparing for the release of his spy thriller Kingdom on July 31, 2025. "Although the opportunity to be part of a legacy franchise was tempting, he reportedly felt that the timing and nature of the role didn't align with his current goals," reported the portal.