Has Vijay Deverakonda turned down Ranveer's 'Don 3'?
What's the story
Vijay Deverakonda has turned down the offer to play the primary antagonist in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, reported Gulte. The news comes after speculation that Vikrant Massey was also being considered for this role. Now, the search for the lead villain continues.
Career focus
Deverakonda is focused on Telugu movies
After his Bollywood debut Liger underperformed at the box office in 2022, Deverakonda has been more cautious about his Hindi film choices. He is currently focused on Telugu movies and is preparing for the release of his spy thriller Kingdom on July 31, 2025. "Although the opportunity to be part of a legacy franchise was tempting, he reportedly felt that the timing and nature of the role didn't align with his current goals," reported the portal.
Production details
'Don 3' stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role
Don 3, directed by Akhtar, will feature Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film's production is scheduled to start in January 2026. Kiara Advani was roped in as the female lead, but has reportedly been replaced by Kriti Sanon. Akhtar is currently scouting international locations for the action sequences of this highly anticipated movie.