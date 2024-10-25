Summarize Simplifying... In short Get ready for a spooky Halloween marathon at PVR Cinemas with the re-release of popular horror-comedies like 'Stree 2,' 'Bhediya,' and 'Munjya.'

PVR to screen Halloween-themed films

Halloween special: 'Stree 2,' 'Bhediya,' and more set for re-release

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:57 am Oct 25, 202410:57 am

What's the story In a bid to revive the cinema-going experience, PVR Cinemas has announced the re-release of several popular films ahead of Halloween. The list includes Bollywood hits like Stree 2, Munjya, and Bhediya, as well as Hollywood favorites like The Conjuring series and the It franchise. These films will be screened from October 25 to 27 in select cities across India including Delhi, Noida, Pune, Mumbai, Gurugram (Gurgaon), Chennai, Bengaluru (Bangalore), and Hyderabad.

Box office hits

'Stree 2' and 'Munjya' expected to draw crowds

Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is especially awaited as it broke records to become the highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time. The sequel to 2018's horror-comedy Stree picks up from where the spirit-haunted town of Chanderi left off. Munjya, featuring Sharvari, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh, will also be re-released. Although it became an unlikely hit on its release earlier this year (2024), it's expected to draw fans again.

Additional releases

'Bhediya' and Hollywood horror films join the lineup

The re-release slate also features Bhediya, a 2022 film from the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer brings a shape-shifting werewolf into this universe of horror comedies. Apart from these Bollywood films, audiences can also revisit Hollywood horror classics such as The Conjuring series and It franchise during this special Halloween marathon at PVR Cinemas.

Franchise outlook

Maddock Supernatural Universe's success and future projects

The Maddock Supernatural Universe, which is home to Stree 2, Bhediya, and Munjya, has been on a successful run with its horror comedies. The first film in this universe was Stree (2018), which paved the way for other films. Moving forward, the franchise will expand with new films such as Thamba (based on vampires), Stree 3, Bhediya 2, and Munjya 2.

