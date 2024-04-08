Next Article

Producers Ektaa, Rhea Kapoor discuss potential 'Crew' sequel

Rhea-Ektaa share plans for a potential sequel to Kareena-Kriti-Tabu's 'Crew'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:17 pm Apr 08, 202405:17 pm

What's the story Since its theatrical release on March 29, the comedy heist drama Crew—featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon—has taken the box office by storm. In 10 days, it amassed a staggering ₹104cr in worldwide collection. This success has prompted producers Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor to "consider a sequel." In an interview, Rhea expressed that the excitement surrounding Crew is so immense that she is open to considering a sequel.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Under the direction of Rajesh Krishnan, Crew delves into the lives of three flight attendants facing financial turmoil due to their failing airline. To overcome their predicament, they embark on a daring gold smuggling operation in a fictitious Middle Eastern country. Notably, the success of this film adds another feather in the cap of Ektaa and Rhea, known for their collaboration on the successful female-centric buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding (2018).

Sequel perspective

'The end is open-ended': Rhea hinted at a potential sequel

In a conversation with Variety, Rhea stated, "I really get scared of sequels, I'm so afraid of them, Ektaa gets so annoyed with me." "But this is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel." "But I actually think that this film could make a really fun sequel because the end is open-ended," Rhea added.

Producer's agreement

Ektaa has extended her support to 'Crew' sequel idea

Echoing Rhea's enthusiasm, Ektaa also expressed her support for a sequel to Crew. She highlighted the strong chemistry between the film's three female leads as a compelling reason for a follow-up. In her words, "Look at these three women, they are hitting it off with each other, the chemistry is banging." Currently, Ektaa is preparing for the upcoming April 19 release of LSD 2: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Another sequel in the lineup

Meanwhile, Rhea-Ektaa are working on 'Veere Di Wedding' sequel

Meanwhile, the duo is currently working on another sequel project for their previous hit Veere Di Wedding. "It's a work in progress, but it's happening...It's going to take a bit but I feel like we're getting there," Rhea said. She added, "I'm going to take my time and make it as special as I can...Even if Ektaa kills me." "Rhea, we won't kill you, we'll softly nudge you," Ektaa humorously added.