'The Great Indian Kapil Show' welcomes next guests Parineeti-Diljit-Imtiaz

By Tanvi Gupta 04:48 pm Apr 08, 202404:48 pm

What's the story Are you keeping up with The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premiered on Netflix on March 30? So far, in the first episode, we saw the Kapoors—Ranbir, mother Neetu, and sister Riddhima. The second episode turned into a laugh riot with the presence of Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. On Monday, Netflix released a teaser announcing that the upcoming episode on Saturday will feature Amar Singh Chamkila's cast Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and director Imtiaz Ali.

Kapil Sharma's humorous welcome to 'Chamkila's star cast

Host of the show, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma extended a warm and humorous welcome to the guests in the teaser. He playfully questioned Chopra about her marriage to politician Raghav Chadha last year, which left her in fits of laughter. Netflix dropped the clip on X/Twitter with the caption: "Ab hoga music, comedy aur masti ka blast jab aayenge Chamkila ke star cast (There will be a blast of music, comedy, and fun when the star cast of Chamkila arrives),"

Witty exchange between Ali and Dosanjh

As seen in the clip, during the episode, director Ali humorously commented on Punjabis, saying "Shaam ke waqt, Punjabis thoda mood main aajate hai (In the evening, Punjabis get into a bit of a mood)." To this, Dosanjh responded with "Usually all people are in the mood in the evenings." This playful exchange led to Sharma teasing Dosanjh for being defensive, sparking laughter among everyone present.

Do not miss this fun-filled teaser

Sunil Grover's character Gutthi (now Dafli) performs her own song

The episode also featured the antics of Sunil Grover's beloved character, Gutthi (now Dafli). After performing her own song, which was appreciated by Dosanjh, Gutthi revealed she had another song ready to perform. However, when Sharma made a joke at her expense, she retorted, "I'm not the same person I was six years ago. Now I will give four replies to one thing you say." This unexpected comeback left everyone stunned, including Chopra.

Return of Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek

The show also features original ensembles from The Kapil Sharma Show, including Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur. To recall, Sharma's dominance in prime-time comedy spans over a decade, starting with Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2013. Despite its initial conclusion in 2016, Sharma's popularity led to the team's return with a new name and channel, presenting The Kapil Sharma Show the same year. Now, catch the new revamped series' episodes every Saturday.