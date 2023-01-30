Entertainment

Kapil Sharma to make singing debut; collaborates with Guru Randhawa

Jan 30, 2023

Comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to make singing debut with Guru Randhawa for a music video titled Alone

Kapil Sharma needs no introduction! The Indian-comedian has made his mark by hosting one of television's most successful comedy-talk shows, The Kapil Sharma Show. Sharma, who has previously showcased his singing talent on his show, will now make his singing debut with singer Guru Randhawa for a music video titled Alone. The poster of their upcoming song was released on social media on Sunday.

Why does this story matter?

With unmatched comedy skills, Sharma enjoys a huge fan base across the globe.

Meanwhile, Randhawa has risen to fame in the Indian music industry with independent singles like Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani, and Suit Suit.

Hence, the collaboration between the two comes as a pleasant surprise for fans.

'Can't wait for the world to hear Paji…,' says Randhawa

The big announcement was made on Instagram by Randhawa with the caption, "We are excited to share ALONE with you all. Can't wait for the world to hear @kapilsharma paji debut song," (sic). Sharma also shared the poster on his Instagram story and wrote, "Coming soon on your nearest YouTube channel." The song is all set to be released on February 9.

Check out the Instagram Post here

Celebrities, fans expressed excitement on the news

As soon as the fans became aware of the announcement, they expressed their excitement about Randhawa and Sharma's collaboration. Celebrities also took to the comment section of the post to congratulate Sharma on his debut. Singer Mika Singh commented, "Kya baat hai (Wow) the 2 rock stars in one frame." Meanwhile, actor Shehnaaz Gill shared the poster of Alone on her Instagram story.

Sharma's 'Zwigato' to hit theaters in March

On the film front, the comedian-actor is all geared up for his upcoming movie Zwigato, slated to be released on March 17. Helmed by Nandita Das, the film traces the journey of a food delivery executive and the world of the gig economy. Notably, the movie was screened at various international film festivals, including the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022.

Sharma finished as runner-up in a singing competition in 2011

While we might know him today as the 'king of Indian comedy,' little credit is given to his singing prowess. In Zee TV's singing reality show Star Ya Rockstar in 2011, the comedian bagged the runner-up spot. Last year, Sharma also caught everyone by surprise when he shared the stage with veteran musicians Hariharan and Shankar Mahadevan to sing Kash Aisa Koi Manzar Hota.