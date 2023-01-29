Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal's special cameo in 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 29, 2023

Vicky Kaushal to play titular DJ in Anurag Kashyap's 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'

Anurag Kashyap's upcoming directorial Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat is set to hit theatres on February 3. While fans are excited about Kashyap's come back to the romantic musical genre, the filmmaker has now revealed which actor is playing the titular DJ in the film. Sharing a motion poster, Kashyap has announced that Vicky Kaushal donned DJ Mohabbat's role in this teenage romantic drama.

Why does this story matter?

Anurag Kashyap is a bonafide filmmaker who has represented India on the world stage with his work. He has carved a niche for himself with films like Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Mukkabaaz, among many more.

Kashyap's films portray human inhibitions, vulnerabilities, and raw human behavior, and that is what makes them special. With a complete newbie cast, the upcoming film looks promising.

Kashyap reveals Kaushal's role on social media

Kashyap took to social media on Sunday and revealed DJ Mohabbat with a motion poster featuring Vicky Kaushal. He captioned it, "Dharti ka seena phaad ke, aasman ke baadal chhant ke... Aa gayi mohabbat... Jo jaayegi kranti!" He also revealed that the Mohabbat Se Kranti song would be released on YouTube on Monday. The Amit Trivedi-composed album is available on online music streaming platforms.

Here's what Anurag Kashyap posted

Cast and details about the film

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat's cast includes Alaya F, Karan Mehta, and Kaushal, among others. Kashyap has revealed this film came to his mind over the years of conversations with his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. He said, "It's a true labor of love with some amazing young actors, great energy, great music (sic)." Fans are excited as Kashyap delivered a brilliant romantic drama in 2018—Manmarziyaan.

Is this a spiritual sequel to 'Manmarziyaan'?

Interestingly, Kaushal starred in Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, in which he donned the character of DJ Sandz. Is there any connection between these DJs? Well, only time will tell. Considering Kaushal's brilliant performance in Manmarziyaan, fans are rooting for him. Kashyap's strength is showcasing human instincts on screen, and to see the teenage rush of emotions through his lens in the upcoming film would be amazing.

Trivedi's mind-soothing music

Kashyap is known for films with music rooted in the characters, something that is relatable. His frequent collaborator Trivedi has composed the music album of the film, which looks very promising. The songs are fresh, catchy, and have a Gen Z touch.