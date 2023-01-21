Entertainment

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding preparations underway at Khandala farmhouse: Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 21, 2023, 07:01 pm 1 min read

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding preparations begin in Khandala

Reports about cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty's wedding have been making rounds for some months now. In the latest development, her father and actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse named Jahaan—touted to be the wedding venue—was seen all decked up in a viral video. The couple has been dating for quite some time, and Rahul's Mumbai home was also reportedly decorated last week.

More details about rumored wedding

Though there has been no official confirmation, as per media reports, Rahul and Athiya will be tying the knot on Monday (January 23) at Shetty's Khandala farmhouse located at the top of a hill. The wedding ceremonies will be a three-day affair. The event would be a close-knit family affair and will be attended only by close friends and family.

On the work front

Athiya Shetty has taken a hiatus from films as she is learning new things. She's currently working as a fashion director at a company she is invested in and also launched her YouTube channel recently. Rahul, who was last seen in the recent India-Sri Lanka ODI Series, has been focusing on his gameplay for the ICC ODI World Cup in India this year.