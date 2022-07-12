Entertainment

Everything we know about Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's potential wedding

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 12, 2022, 06:01 pm 2 min read

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been reportedly dating since 2019. Will they tie the knot this year?

Rumors of the celebrity actor-cricketer couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dating one another have been doing the rounds for a long time. Though the couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, they have often engaged in PDA on social media and appeared as a couple in public outings. Now, recent reports suggest they will tie the knot in the next three months.

If this report turns out to be true, this will be an addition to the long list of celebrities who took the plunge this year.

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are some of the celebrities who got married this year so far.

According to India Today, the couple's parents met with each other recently and even visited the home that Rahul and Shetty would be moving in after their wedding. "Rahul's parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya's family. The wedding is expected to take place in the next three months in Mumbai," the news portal quoted a source as saying.

Information Reportedly, bride is overseeing the wedding arrangements herself

According to the same report, they will have a grand ceremony that people would expect from any celebrity wedding. The bride herself is overseeing the wedding arrangements. However, there has been no official word from Shetty or Rahul regarding the reports on their wedding. Earlier in April, reports suggested that the couple will have a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony.

History Rahul-Shetty's relationship speculations started in 2019

Speculations about their relationship surfaced back in June 2019 and as per a report, they had started dating in February that year. In 2021, Rahul-Shetty made their first public appearance during the premiere of Ahan Shetty's debut Tadap. Shetty often accompanies Rahul on his international cricket tours. On his birthday, Shetty wished him, "Anywhere with you, happy birthday," to which Rahul said, "Love you."