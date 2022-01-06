South Africa beat India in 2nd Test, level series 1-1

South Africa beat India in 2nd Test, level series 1-1

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 09:22 pm 4 min read

South Africa beat India in the second Test (Source: Twitter/@OfficialCSA)

South Africa have beaten India in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Splendid knocks by skipper Dean Elgar and middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen helped the Proteas chase 240. South Africa have leveled the three-match series 1-1 after India won the series opener in Centurion. They claimed their first Test win against India at the Wanderers. Here are the key records.

Match How did the match pan out?

India managed 202 in the first innings after electing to bat. KL Rahul, who led in place of injured Virat Kohli scored 50, while R Ashwin's 46 rescued India. SA compiled 229, with Keegan Petersen being the top scorer (62). Shardul Thakur took seven wickets. Middle-order batters helped India post 266 in the second innings. Elgar and van der Dussen powered SA to win.

Record South Africa's first Test win against India in Johannesburg

(Source: Twitter/@toisports)

With a phenomenal win, South Africa have kept the series alive. They have kept their record intact - won six (1992/92, 1996/97, 2001/02, 2006/07, 2013/14, and 2017/18) and drawn one series (2010/11) against India at home. For now, they have broken India's unbeaten streak in Johannesburg. They were winless against the Indians in five previous attempts at the Wanderers (lost two and drawn three).

SA Milestones achieved by South Africa

South Africa have registered the third-highest successful run-chase for any team against India (Tests). This is also the third-highest successful run-chase by the Proteas at home. Elgar scored a brilliant 96* (188), the second-highest individual Test score by a SA captain against India. South Africa have won their first Test against India in the last six attempts. India had won the last five Tests.

Thakur Sixth Indian bowler to claim a five-for at the Wanderers

(Source: Twitter/@OptaJeev)

Shardul Thakur was the pick of India's bowlers in the first innings. He demolished South Africa's middle order on Day 2. Thakur recorded his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He has become the sixth Indian bowler to claim a five-for at the Wanderers. Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, S Sreesanth, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami are the other Indians to do so.

Do you know? Best innings figures by an Indian bowler against South Africa

Thakur registered figures of 7/61 in the first innings, the best by an Indian bowler against South Africa. As per Opta, the previous record for India was held by off-spinner R Ashwin. He also took seven wickets against South Africa in 2015 (7/66).

Duo Pujara and Rahane scored 111 runs between them

(Source: Twitter/@OptaJeev)

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane silenced the critics with counter-attacking knocks in the second innings. Pujara slammed his 32nd half-century (53), while Rahane registered his 25th (58). The duo shared a 111-run stand after India were reduced to 44/2. This is the highest partnership between Pujara and Rahane in Tests outside Asia. They stitched a 100-run partnership at Lord's earlier this year.

Pant Rishabh Pant surpasses Wriddhiman Saha and Nayan Mongia

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant drew criticism for his reckless approach while batting in the second innings. However, he was impressive behind the stumps. Pant took a total of four catches in the match. He (108) surpassed Wriddhiman Saha (104) and Nayan Mongia (107) in terms of wicket-keeping dismissals. Pant is only behind MS Dhoni (294), Syed Kirmani (198), and Kiran More (130) among Indians.

Do you know? First Indian off-spinner to take a wicket in Johannesburg (Tests)

Ashwin was the only spinner to take a wicket in the Johannesburg Test. Ashwin has become the first Indian off-spinner to take a wicket at the Wanderers. Anil Kumble is the only other Indian spinner with a Test wicket in Johannesburg.

Rahul Captain Rahul achieves this feat

(Source: Twitter/@StarSportsIndia)

KL Rahul lost his first international game as India's captain. He replaced regular captain Virat Kohl, who sat out with an upper back spasm. As per Cricbuzz, Rahul became the first Indian since Mohammad Azharuddin (in 1990) to lead India in Tests before taking over in white-ball cricket (internationals). Rahul was recently appointed India's captain for the ODI series in South Africa.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Pujara and Rahane tallied their sixth century stand in Test cricket. India have lost for the first time when they added 100 or more runs. Pujara raced to his half-century in 62 balls, his third-fastest in Test cricket (fastest came against Australia in 2013, in 54 balls). South African pacer Duanne Olivier took his 50th Test wicket after dismissing Rahane in the first innings.