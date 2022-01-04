Johannesburg Test: Shardul gets his fifer after SA fight back

Johannesburg Test: Shardul gets his fifer after SA fight back

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 04, 2022, 06:12 pm 2 min read

SA added a valiant stand in the second session (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa (191/7) fought back to offer resistance before India hit back in the second session on Day 2 of the second Test match in Johannesburg. Temba Bavuma and wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne showed character before Shardul Thakur broke the partnership. The South Africa versus India second Test session 1 saw the get to 102/4. India had claimed three scalps in session 1.

Bowling India manage to claim crucial scalps

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

India bowled well in the second session and had some interesting moments. Credit should go to the SA batters in the middle for dealing with what was on offer. It was a decent approach by the visitors, not erring much. However, it was Shardul once again, who made the difference. He got to a five-wicket haul before Mohammed Shami got Kagiso Rabada.

Do you know? Thakur joins an elite list

Thakur has become the sixth Indian bowler to claim a fifer at the Wanderers. He joins the likes of Anil Kumble (6/53 in 1992-93), Javagal Srinath (5/104 in 1996-97), S Sreesanth (5/43 in 2006-07), Jasprit Bumrah (5/54 in 2017-18), Md Shami (5/29 in 2017-18).

Stand Bavuma and Verreynne add 60 runs

The partnership between Bavuma and Verreynne has been extremely crucial in the context of the match. India took three quick scalps in the end of the first session and these two didn't allow the visitors to build on the confidence earned. It was hard work in the middle and a vital 60-run stand between the two meant a lot.

Bavuma Bavuma plays a substantial knock

Bavuma played a positive knock for the Proteas and looked busy. He dispatched the loose balls and rotated the strike well. His knock has been of massive help for SA, who are closing in on India's first innings score of 202/10. The skipper got to his 17th Test fifty and it couldn't have come at an important time. He managed a 60-ball 51.

Information Test match poised well

Bavuma's heroics helped SA inch closer towards India's first innings score. However, not carrying on made a difference. It was crucial for Thakur to dismiss Verreynne for a decent 21 and he got Bavuma as well. SA aren't far away and things are well poised.